Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $741.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after buying an additional 1,745,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,885,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 1,523,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 346,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.2% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 848,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

