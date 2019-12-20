Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.05

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $22.40. Alaris Royalty shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 79,457 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AD shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

