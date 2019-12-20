Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stake Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALBO. Man Group plc increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ALBO opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

