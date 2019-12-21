Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0005 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $171,889.00 and $2,738.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.01183631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.