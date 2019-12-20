Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Alderon Iron Ore Corp (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp.

