Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $169.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $147.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.45.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $159.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

