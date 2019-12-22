Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall Sells 28,000 Shares

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$74,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,238 shares in the company, valued at C$1,850,330.70.

Bradley Allen Thrall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 47,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$128,310.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -79.39.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

