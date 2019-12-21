Alfa Laval (STO:ALFA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $232.33

Alfa Laval AB (STO:ALFA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.33 and traded as high as $241.70. Alfa Laval shares last traded at $240.80, with a volume of 841,664 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is SEK 232.91 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 202.21.

Alfa Laval Company Profile (STO:ALFA)

Alfa Laval AB (Alfa Laval) is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of products and solutions for heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including production of chemicals, starch, paper, metals, sugar and ethanol.

