Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.41

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 603,361 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 74.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 31,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.33, for a total transaction of C$580,439.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,069,348.98. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total value of C$1,801,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,589,458.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

