Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $118.19 million and approximately $65.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,015,201,705 coins and its circulating supply is 483,929,862 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.