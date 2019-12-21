All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $72,419.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $33.94 and $50.98. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $72,419.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.06889144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.