Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $151,000.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 870,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $784.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 101.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 812.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

