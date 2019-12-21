Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

