Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala Sells 6,246 Shares

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at $48,249,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMOT. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

