AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $390.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $174,669.00 and approximately $390.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034981 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.