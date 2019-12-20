AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 6.8% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $182,663.00 and $897.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034909 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.