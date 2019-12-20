Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

ALLY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,688,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $213,379. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

