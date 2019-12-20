Almeela Market Cap Hits $327,353.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $327,353.00 and $1,096.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, Almeela has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.