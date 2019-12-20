Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $176.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $159.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

