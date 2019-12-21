Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura reiterated their sell rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.28.

ALNY stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,018,000 after purchasing an additional 657,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,850,000 after acquiring an additional 528,966 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,508,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

