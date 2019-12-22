Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,351.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,364.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,315.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,210.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

