Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $141,200.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATEC stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Bond