Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

