ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4789 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of EQL opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $60.11 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?