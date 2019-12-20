ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5014 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IDOG opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $28.02.

