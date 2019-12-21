Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.50.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.47.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total value of C$764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,251.52.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

