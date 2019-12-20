Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $277,440.00.

ALTR opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.39. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

