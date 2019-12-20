Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Christopher M. Lal Sells 3,665 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $365,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $429,958.80.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $419,779.20.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $665,059.20.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 141.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

