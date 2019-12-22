Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker Sells 12,802 Shares

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Nomura increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $242,954,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413,714 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

