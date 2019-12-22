Amarin’s (AMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRN. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. Amarin has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

