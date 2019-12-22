Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $193,706.40 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMBA opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

