Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $192,580.20 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 262,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

