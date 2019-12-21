Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $36,094.71 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69.

On Monday, September 30th, Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $218,487.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

