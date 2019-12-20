Ambrosus Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $289,076.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, RightBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.01231114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Binance, Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.