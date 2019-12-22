Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $185.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $45,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,530.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,187. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amedisys by 286.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 893,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading