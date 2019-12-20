America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $469.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.29.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have commented on ATAX shares. BidaskClub cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread