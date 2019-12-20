American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given $15.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 118.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 35.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 1,807,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

