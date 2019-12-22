American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.60. 350,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,947. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $422.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $103,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 275.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,891 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth $2,843,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth $3,470,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 274.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 67,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 36.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

