American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow Sells 7,421 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $1,589.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.53. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

