American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Superconductor by 175.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $171,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

