AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

COLD opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

