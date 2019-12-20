Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.44.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

