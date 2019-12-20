Amino Network (AMIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $631,668.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.15 or 0.06620522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,008,069 tokens.

Amino Network's official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.