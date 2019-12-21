Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & SUMCO CORP/ADR (NASDAQ:SUOPY) Financial Contrast

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amkor Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than SUMCO CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 1.26% 3.51% 1.44% SUMCO CORP/ADR 16.54% 16.31% 9.12%

Volatility & Risk

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.32 billion 0.73 $127.09 million $0.53 24.87 SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 1.69 $527.76 million $3.62 9.40

SUMCO CORP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amkor Technology. SUMCO CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SUMCO CORP/ADR beats Amkor Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.