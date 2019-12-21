AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock worth $2,486,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 742,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,385. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin