Amon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,028.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last week, Amon has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $584,969.00 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.01184563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,033,318 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.