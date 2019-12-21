Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.43.

Shares of APH stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $109.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $16,153,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,153,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,332,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

