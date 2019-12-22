Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Up 4.3%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49, 78,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 758,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 288,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

