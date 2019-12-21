Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.51, 4,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 98,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $749,000.

