Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.39, 2,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

